Funeral services for Mrs. Darlene Alexander Johnson, 92, will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Jeff Williams, the Rev. Tim Skipper and the Rev. Danny Holly will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.Mrs. Johnson died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Hartsville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Malone Alexander and Letha Johnson Alexander. She was a graduate of Hartsville High School. She was an active member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and together with her husband the church treasurer for 29 years.Surviving are her husband of nearly seventy years and love of her life, Bruce L. Johnson; son, Calvin (Regina) Johnson; granddaughters, Danielle (Josh) Reames, Dana (T. J.) Cochran; brother-in-law, William Jesse Johnson; first great-grandchild in March.She was preceded in death by her infant daughter; sister, Margie Johnson.Memorials may be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1635 Cedar Creek Rd., Hartsville, SC 29550.
