Danny Zack Gerald, 66, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.Mr. Gerald was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Wilbur Zack Gerald and June Rogers Gerald. He retired from CSX Railroad as an Engineer and loved the Gamecocks.Surviving are his sons, Brandon (Kasey) Gerald and Patrick Gerald, and grandchildren, Kelcey Gerald and Carley Gerald.Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

