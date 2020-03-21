TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Elder Danny Ray "Danny Boy" Williams will be 11 AM Monday in the Zion Temple Holiness Church. Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.He died Monday March 16, 2020. He was born in New Bern, NC to the late Mrs. Lucille Jones. He graduated from New Bern High School in 1967. He served in the US Army, earning the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Rifle Badge. He furthered his education by enrolling at St. Augustine College in Raleigh, NC as a Political Science major. He had many hobbies and was an entrepreneur. After working at the Florence Morning News as District Advisor, he became a Realtor, an Insurance Adjustor, and ultimately a local businessman.He graduated from Aenon Bible College earning a Degree in Theology. He was a member of Zion Temple Holiness Church and served as Associate Minister, Deacon, Usher, President of the Brotherhood, Assistant Secretary, and part of the SC State Council Finance Committee.Survivors include: his wife, Phyllis Johnson Williams; two children Danny II and Danielle of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Sandra (Willie "Moe") Williams-Moore of Ft. Washington, MD and Johnnyette (Larry) Taylor of Raleigh, NC; Uncle Freddie Allen of Washington, DC; a host of nieces and nephews including Ashley Williams-Moore of Ft. Washington, MD and Christopher Williams of New Bern, NC.The family is receiving friends at 3100 E. Sammy's Lane, Florence.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.