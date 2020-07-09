Danny Ray Springs, age 68, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Darlington, SC. He was a Maintenance Supervisor with CSX Railroad, and enjoyed golf and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Delores Springs; and brother, Wayne Lee (Joyce). Danny is survived by his daughter, Ashley Tarlton (Jason); son, Dusty Springs; sisters, Jeri Natchell (Roger) and Carol Hayes (Jerry); and brother, Morrell Springs (Marie); grandsons, Wyatt Tarteton and Dylan Tarleton; several neices and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held 3pm Saturday at Unity Christian Fellowship Church with a visitation one hour prior. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main St., Olanta, SC 29114. 843-396-4470. floydfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Springs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.