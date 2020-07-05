Danny Joe Jones, 75, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Jones was born the son of the late Ruth Creel Jones and S. J. Jones. He served with the National Guard and retired as the Facilities Director at Florence Baptist Temple, where he was also a member. Mr. Jones was always offering to help and minister to others, not only to members of the Church, but also family and friends. He was an avid gardener, outdoorsman and golf fan. He was a loving and devoted father and husband. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bertilee Tanner Jones in 2015; and three brothers, Harold Maxie Jones, Samuel Kent Jones and Ronald Jones. Mr. Jones is survived by daughter, Andrea Graham (Curtis) of Florence and step-grandson, Curtis W. Graham, Jr. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Florence Baptist Temple. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Although the family will not be present, you are invited to pay your respects and sign the register book from 3:00 6:00 pm on Monday, July 6th, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
