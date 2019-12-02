JOHNSONVILLE -- Daniel Willis Owens, Sr., 76, husband of Betty Jean Hanna Owens, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home.Mr. Willis was born in Hemingway, S.C., a son of the late Ollin Thomas and Lou Ada Eaddy Owens. He loved his work as a produce salesman and riding his dog around. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Hanna Owens; sons, Daniel (Mary U.) Owens and Randall (Mary F.) Owens; grandchildren, Lauren Owens, April Owens, Claire Daniels, Beth Schilling, and Phillip Schilling; 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Watson Owens and O.T. Owens. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Kingsburg Baptist Church, 1740 S. Old River Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

