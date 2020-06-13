Daniel McCaffrey, 57, from Darlington, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Canonsburg, PA a son of Patrick Joseph McCaffrey and the late Marie Elizabeth Graytok McCaffrey. He graduated from Kiski Area High School and then began his career in the Navy. After his Honorable Discharge he began working for Patrick McCaffrey Incorporated selling steel products. He was husband to Marge Rose and they shared 25 years together. They lived in Pittsburgh until 2019. Danny devoted his life to helping those with addiction, he volunteered in many organizations and rescued dogs. He loved motorcycles and was a self taught guitarist. He is remembered and loved for his non-judgmental, generous spirit.He is survived by his wife, Marge Rose; her daughters, Judi and Becca; his father, Patrick McCaffrey and his loving step-mother, Julia McCaffrey; his sister, Carolyn Loaskie; brothers, Patrick, Michael, Kevin, and John; a host of family members and many close friends, especially Kalil Reeves.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Onala Recovery Center, 1625 W. Carson St, Pittsburgh, Pa 15219.A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
