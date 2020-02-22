KINGSTREE -- Daniel Leroy Duke, 80, husband of Jeannette Osborne Duke, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, February 20, 2020.Mr. Duke was born March 12, 1939, in Kingstree, a son of the late William "Bill" Fulton Duke and Clarice Maudolyne Buddin Duke. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School, Class of 1957, and was a US Air Force veteran. Born and raised on Black River, Dan was an avid fisherman. He served as a youth counselor for Woodmen of the World for many years, helping kids of this area by taking them to summer camp each year. A self trained carpenter, Dan enjoyed woodworking too. Mr. Duke was a faithful member of Mouzon Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and the Superintendent of Sunday School. Surviving Mr. Duke, in addition to his wife Jeannette, are: a son, Gary Duke of Plano, TX; a daughter, Linda (Sam) Horton of Kingstree; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Young (Mike's widow) of Rock Hill, SC; 5 grandchildren, Sam Horton, IV of Kingstree, Theresa Horton of Rock Hill, Mason (Josh) Horton of Kingstree, Michelle (J.J.) Fowler of Simpsonville, and Meredith Thompson of Virginia Beach, VA; 6 great grandchildren, Anna, Brian, and Charlotte Horton, Kaiser, Link, and Vesper Fowler; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Maudolyne, Mary Nell, and Betty, and a brother Bill; 2 sons, Daniel Duke, Jr. and Mike Duke.Funeral services will be 4 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Mouzon Presbyterian Church with burial in the church cemetery. Mr. Duke's family will receive friends at beginning at 3 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Mouzon Presbyterian Church, c/o Louise Mouzon, 2620 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
