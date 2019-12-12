LAMAR -- Robert Dale Watford, age 68, died at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, December 15th in Christian Pathway Church in Lamar. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 at the church on Sunday, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born March 3, 1951 in Darlington County, he is the son of Ethel Hutson Watford and the late Robert "Bobby" Lee Watford. Dale drove trucks for VULCRAFT for 38 years, and then drove for Ard Trucking. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, antiquing and collecting old toys. Mr. Watford was a member of Christian Pathway Church.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Beth Watford (Andrew) Brown, Nash (Patricia) Watford, all of Lamar, a sister, Ruth (Keith)Robinson, brothers, Charlie (Teresa) Watford, Mike (Lisa) Watford, several nieces and nephews, a godchild, Brently Steptoe.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Martin Watford and a brother, Gary "Bimbo" Watford.Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneraklhome.com.

