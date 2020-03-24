MULLINS -- Dale Lester "Les" Collins, Jr., 60 of Mullins, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020.Les, as he was affectionately known to many, was born in Mullins on July 24, 1959, a son to Dale L. Collins, Sr. and the late Jacquelyn Worley Collins. Les was a graduate of Mullins High School and went to work with Pee Dee Electric Co-Op until he retired. Les loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing every chance he got. Les was a member of Gapway Baptist Church.Surviving Les in addition to his father of the home, Dale L. Collins, Sr. are, a Son, Christopher Lance Collins; his Fiancé, Pamela Bane; and many friends and acquaintances.Les was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Collins Rion.Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins is assisting the family during this time.Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association, of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Collins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.