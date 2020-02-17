Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Douglas "Frog" Durant, Jr. will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with burial to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. He died on Saturday, February 15th in a local hospital after an illness.Curtis was born on November 11, 1957 in Florence, SC to Curtis Sr. and Betty Douglas Durant. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a graduate of South Florence High School. He was formerly employed with Gilberts and Fields Construction. He was a member of Bowers Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Wanda Durant.Survivors include: his wife, Janice Durant; his two children, Tajuana Towles and Chawna McMillan; two grandchildren, Taylor Shearin and JaKobe McMillan; six sisters: Joyce (Charles) Young, Linda (Donald) Jackson, Leslie Durant, Camella Smith, Clara (Phillip) Washington and Mabel (Lorenzo) Jackson; two brothers, George (JoAnn) Durant and Ben Durant of; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-7:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at 2317 Sand Pit Road, Lot 2, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

