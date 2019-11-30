Celebration of Life for Mrs. Creola B. Jackson, will be conducted 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2nd at Shekina Glory Seventh Day Adventist with interment to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Friday, November 22nd in a local nursing facility. Creola was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Lucretia Eaddy Robinson, and was born on February 3, 1921. Creola left Effingham, SC at an early age and relocated to Maryland she completed her high school education. She worked at the Library of Congress with 25 years of service. Creola married Holmon Jackson on December 18, 1964.At an early age, Creola was baptized in Washington, DC. When Creola relocated back to South Carolina, she joined Oakland Avenue SDA, which subsequently became Shekinah Glory SDA. She leaves to cherish her memory: her sister, Geneva Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

