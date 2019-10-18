Chief Petty Officer Kristopher Wiley Powell, 37, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away on October 16, 2019.Kristopher was born in Florence, SC, a son of William L. Powell and Brenda Isgett Newnham. He graduated from South Florence High School in 2000 and was currently serving his 19th year in the Coast Guard aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute stationed in St. Petersburg, FL.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Walter Isgett and Elizabeth Bullard Isgett; paternal grandparents, Curtis L. Powell, Sr., Anna Lou Powell, and Frances Hudson Morris.Surviving are his mother, Brenda and step-father, Charles L. Newnham; father, William and step-mother, Etta Powell; brother, Chief Petty Officer Phillip (Shannon) Powell; step-sisters, Kim (Joey) Rogers, and Dawn (Pat) Callahan; step-brothers, Gerald (Teresa) Lynch, and Lawrence (Wyndi) Lynch; step-daughter, Zoe Angell; special friend, Sabrina King, and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorials may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation, CPOA Suncoast Chapter, paypal.me/SuncoastCPOA or to the Coast Guard Foundation, coastguardfoundation.org.Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home when complete.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

