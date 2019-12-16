MARION -- Connie Lynn Wiggins Richardson, 70, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at MUSC of Marion. A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home of Marion. Mrs. Richardson was born in Columbia, SC a daughter of the late Harold Avery Wiggins, Sr. and Ellen Theresa Dew Wiggins. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Harold A. Wiggins, Jr. and sister, Bonnie Wiggins Watford. She was retired, having worked most her life in the grocery business. Mrs. Richardson was a member of the Now Faith Church of Hope. Surviving are her husband, Michael L. Richardson of the home; son, James W. Ward of Myrtle Beach; and several nieces and nephews. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
