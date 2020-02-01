Commander John Thomas Magurn, 80, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Commander Magurn was born a son of the late Ann Frances Rogers Magurn and John Harold Magurn. He was a Vietnam veteran, having retired from the US Navy. Later he retired as a budget officer for the Department of Transportation in Washington, DC. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was very active in the V.F.W. Commander Magurn was one of the original five members of the Veterans' Honor Guard and had continued to serve until recently. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Harold Magurn, II. Commander Magurn is survived by his wife, Virginia King Magurn; daughters, Karen Marie Magurn Fitch of Germantown, MD and Wendy Michelle Magurn Hart of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Katherine Fitch, Christina Fitch, Madison Hart, Mackenzie Hart and John Conner Hart; and sister, Joan Frances Magurn Horan of Arlington, MA.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Florence National Cemetery with full military honors by the Veterans' Honor Guard.Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
