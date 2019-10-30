LAMAR -- Coleen King Ward, age 74, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, October 31st at Zion United Methodist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Newman Swamp Cemetery on a later date. Born March 21, 1945, Coleen was the daughter of the late Colon Edward King and Phyllis Smith King. She was a loving a devoted housewife and mother. Coleen was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Sandra Brown, Fran Harrington, Larry Glasscock Jr., Timmy Glasscock, and Kim Walters; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ward.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

