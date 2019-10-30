LAMAR -- Coleen King Ward, age 74, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, October 31st at Zion United Methodist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Newman Swamp Cemetery on a later date. Born March 21, 1945, Coleen was the daughter of the late Colon Edward King and Phyllis Smith King. She was a loving a devoted housewife and mother. Coleen was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Sandra Brown, Fran Harrington, Larry Glasscock Jr., Timmy Glasscock, and Kim Walters; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ward.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.