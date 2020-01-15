DARLINGTON -- Clydie C. "Rochelle" Rheuark, widow of the late George Douglas Rheuark, of Darlington died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Old Johnsonville Cemetery in Johnsonville, SC. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. Clydie was born in Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late, Hoyt and Ella Mae Cox: Clydie was a member of Quinby Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving in many different capacities. She also enjoyed serving the children at Timrod Elementary School in the Good News Club and was an avid Gardner. She also loved spending time with family and friends. Surviving are her loving children, Kim Baggs of Florida, Angel (David) Douglas of Darlington, and George Douglas "Doug" (Tammy) Rheuark, Jr., of Darlington; 10 loving grandchildren; and 13 loving great grandchildren. Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Rheuark to Quinby Baptist Church, 950 East Ashby Road, Florence, SC 29506.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.

