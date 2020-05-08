LAKE CITY -- Clyde James Lambert, Sr., 70, husband of Connie Lawrence Lambert, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence. Mr. Lambert was born on April 10, 1950 in Georgetown County, son of the late Soloman Lambert and Lena Mae Michau Lambert. He was educated in Georgetown and Berkeley Counties. Mr. Lambert was a member of Door of Faith Church in Hemingway and was the owner and operator of Lambert Sub Work. He loved Jesus, his family and playing his guitar. Surviving are his wife, Connie Lawrence Lambert of Lake City; son, James Clyde "Jamie" Lambert, Jr. of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Lisa (Randall) Gaskins of Lake City; grandchildren, Bobby Lee (Brook) Pirt, Kasey Anne Pirt, Savanna Nichole Pirt and Justin (Kelly) Godwin; seven great grandchildren and two on the way; sisters, Naomi (Bill Parker) LeGrand of Georgetown, Judy Davis of Baxley, GA and Betty Shuler of Georgetown; brothers, Ronnie (Lisa) Shealy of Summerville, Bobby Mills of Bonneau and Gary Howard of NC; and the mother of his children, Debbie Nesbitt (Allen) Hobgood. Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by his siblings, Donnie Shealy, Harvey Lambert, Jimmy Chance and Joyce Quickle. Due to the COVID-19, graveside services will be private.Memorials may be made to Door of Faith Church, 32 Joy Road, Hemingway, SC 29554. (Please sign our guestbook online @ www.carolinafunerahome.net ).

