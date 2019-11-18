CENTENARY -- Mr. Cleveland Earl Roark, 94, widower of Virginia LeGette Roark, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Honorage Nursing Center in Florence after an illness.Mr. Roark was born September 17, 1925 in Chickamauga, GA, a son of the late Cleve Charles Roark and the late Ona Moad Roark. He was a retired farmer. Mr. Roark was a US Army veteran, having served in World War II and the Korean War. He was a Mason for 70 years and a member of Centenary Masonic Lodge #312 AFM. He was a member of Woodmen of the World. Mr. Roark was a member of Centenary Baptist Church, where he had served as a Deacon.Surviving Mr. Roark are a Son, James Edwin (Michael W. Tan) Roark of Baltimore, MD.Mr. Roark was predeceased by a son, Charles Kossouth Roark and a daughter-in-law, Terri Ann Roark.The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, November 21, from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Centenary Baptist Church.Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of Centenary Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Pace officiating. Burial, with Masonic Rites, will follow in Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Centenary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 333, Centenary, SC 29519.
