Florence Clayton "Pepper" Elmer Steele, 93, of Florence, passed into the care of God on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born in Collins, NY, the son of the late Elmer Steele and Edna Steele. He predeceased in death by his wife of 67 years, Frances E. Steele. He served in the Navy during WW II (1944-1946) as Radarman Third Class. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1950 with a BS in Business Administration. He had several jobs after graduation, and then ended up working for John H. Black Brick Company. He started as a salesman, and later became it's sole owner. He was member of the local Rotary Club, a Mason and member of the Hamburg Wesleyan Church. Pepper, as he was known to all, is survived by son Jeff Steele of Hollywood, Florida; daughter Judy Kibler (Bill) of Houston; and daughter Joanne Jensen (Keith) of Florence. Additionally, he is survived by six grandchildren: Clay, Josh, and Carrie Kibler, and Trevor, Ethan, and Bryce Jensen. He was an avid golfer and made many deals while on the course. He especially loved playing cards, particularly Pinochle and Euchre. A Memorial Service will be held at a future time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or The Manor of Florence SC.
