CHARLOTTE -- Claudia Louise McElveen age 88, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina after an extended illness. A visitation will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Wells Free Will Baptist Cemetery near Elliott. Born in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Louise Amerson and Maggie Louise Baker Amerson. She was a machine operator at Fenner Dunlop formally Scandura, Inc., was of the Baptist faith, She loved being with her brothers, sisters, and family during the holidays, she enjoyed Elvis Pressley music, going to the mountains, the beach, and traveling, she was a great cook. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Milburn McElveen; one son, Tony Lynn McElveen, three brothers, Dick, Pete, and Bubba Amerson, one sister, Blonnie Kinlaw.She is survived by five daughters, Paula Moyer, Patricia Quinby both of Charlotte, NC, Debbie (Dan) Boovey, Tracy McElveen of Statesville, NC, Sandra ( Norman) Carter of Mount Ulla, NC; two sons, Scott McElveen, Teddy McElveen both of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Betty A. Atkinson of Lynchburg, SC; one brother, Monroe Amerson of Lynchburg, SC; Ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
