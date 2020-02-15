CHARLOTTE -- Claudia Louise McElveen age 88, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina after an extended illness. A visitation will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Wells Free Will Baptist Cemetery near Elliott. Born in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Louise Amerson and Maggie Louise Baker Amerson. She was a machine operator at Fenner Dunlop formally Scandura, Inc., was of the Baptist faith, She loved being with her brothers, sisters, and family during the holidays, she enjoyed Elvis Pressley music, going to the mountains, the beach, and traveling, she was a great cook. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Milburn McElveen; one son, Tony Lynn McElveen, three brothers, Dick, Pete, and Bubba Amerson, one sister, Blonnie Kinlaw.She is survived by five daughters, Paula Moyer, Patricia Quinby both of Charlotte, NC, Debbie (Dan) Boovey, Tracy McElveen of Statesville, NC, Sandra ( Norman) Carter of Mount Ulla, NC; two sons, Scott McElveen, Teddy McElveen both of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Betty A. Atkinson of Lynchburg, SC; one brother, Monroe Amerson of Lynchburg, SC; Ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Guaranteed delivery before Claudia's Visitation begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Board approves year-round schedule for Florence schools
-
Florence County investigators seek suspect in Friday morning death
-
S.C. Department of Revenue sending 1099s to thousands of taxpayers
-
Car collides with two pedestrians in front of Florence library
-
One person injured in Saturday afternoon Florence shooting
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.