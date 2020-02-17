Claude Robert "Buck" McLeod, 74, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mr. McLeod was born a son of the late Helen Houser McLeod and Earl E. McLeod, Sr. He was a veteran of the US Naval Reserve and retired owner of B & B Feed Warehouse. Mr. McLeod was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lenora McElveen.He is survived by his brother, Earl E. McLeod, Jr. (Judi) of Lexington, SC; three nephews and one niece. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and affection that he shared with his "Aunt Ethel".Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to a charity of your choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Claude's Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Claude's Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Board approves year-round schedule for Florence schools
-
Manager, co-worker arrested for selling drugs at a Bojangles’ in Florence
-
Florence County investigators seek suspect in Friday morning death
-
S.C. Department of Revenue sending 1099s to thousands of taxpayers
-
One person injured in Saturday afternoon Florence shooting
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.