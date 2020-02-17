Claude Robert "Buck" McLeod, 74, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mr. McLeod was born a son of the late Helen Houser McLeod and Earl E. McLeod, Sr. He was a veteran of the US Naval Reserve and retired owner of B & B Feed Warehouse. Mr. McLeod was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lenora McElveen.He is survived by his brother, Earl E. McLeod, Jr. (Judi) of Lexington, SC; three nephews and one niece. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and affection that he shared with his "Aunt Ethel".Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to a charity of your choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
Feb 19
Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
