Claude R. Marceau of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. He was born in Chicoutimi, Quebec on September 23, 1944 the son of Benoît and Juliette (Roy) Marceau.Claude emigrated to Champlain, New York in 1956 and spent most of his teen years in Massena, NY before enlisting in the US Army where he was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He then started his family in the Trenton, NJ area before settling in his true home of nearly four decades, Chazy, NY, where he worked as a skilled machinist. Claude retired in Florence, SC where he lived in a home he purchased with his wife Patsy.An active member of his community, Claude was involved with the Lion's Club, the VFW, and was a Commander of the American Legion. His most noted civic accomplishment was the establishment of Teen Dances at the Legion hall in Champlain, providing drug and alcohol-free entertainment for area teenagers, throughout the mid-1980s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR.Claude is survived by his loving wife Patsy (Cook) Marceau, children Jennifer Lynn Slover of Connecticut, and David Marceau and his wife Dara of CT, five grandchildren, and brother Gilles Marceau of Florida.Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no immediate public service for Claude. A full service with Christian rights and military honors will be held at the National Cemetery in Florence an undetermined point in the future. In addition, a Celebration of Life memorial will be held for Claude in Chazy, around that same undetermined time.In lieu of flowers, candles, or gifts, Claude's family asks for donations to be sent to Claude Marceau's GoFundMe www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-claude-marceau. These funds will then be used for flowers and other preparations for Claude's future memorial celebration with remaining proceeds donated to the Chazy Lion's Club. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
