A private funeral service for Mrs. Claritha Brunson of Lamar will be 2 PM Friday in the Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Plaza Memorial Cemetery. She died Sunday March 29, 2020. She survived by six children, other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 1124 Wagon Wheel Drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Claritha Brunson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
