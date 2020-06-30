Clara Ingram Gandy of Columbus, NC, died on June 24, 2020. She was 92 years old.Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin C. and Thelma Reynolds Ingram. She grew up in Georgia and South Carolina.She held the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Coker College and graduate degrees in history from Emory (M.A.) and the University of Tennessee (Ph.D.). Her teaching career of more than twenty years involved active participation in professional organizations in the United States and Europe. In the several locations in which Dr. Gandy lived also included work in many civic, religious, and historical organizations. She retired in 1993 as Professor of European History from Coker College.In addition to her parents, Dr. Gandy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L Gandy (2001); sister, Thelma Ingram Richardson (2014). She is survived by two sons, Tom F. Gandy, and Charles I. Gandy (Becky); grandson, Michael L. Beatty; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, Hartsville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Coker University, 300 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
F1S' 2020-21 school will now start Sept. 8
-
Florence businesses struggling to regain customers
-
Former NFL star Lawrence Timmons donates $500K to athletics at alma mater, Wilson High School
-
SCDOT to begin work on 16 miles of Florence County roadways
-
Myers Ervin wins Florence mayoral runoff for Democratic nomination
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.