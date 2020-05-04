Graveside services for Mrs. Clara B. Boatwright-Greene will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mt. Rona Baptist Church Cemetery. She died on Thursday, April 30th.Clara was born on March 15, 1934 in Florence, SC to Reverend Gilbert and Louella Gregg-Boatwright. She attended Wilson Junior and Senior High Schools and was formerly employed as a Dental Technician for approximately 35 years at Sexton Dental Clinic.She was a member of Mt. Rona Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings and one grandson. Survivors include: seven children: Lutricia "Ann" Edwards, Betty Wright, Swillie "Willie" Wright, Gloria Wright, Cathyrony "Cathy" Wright, Lawson Cottingham, and Geneva Cottingham; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grands; 12 great-great grands; one brother, Robert Boatwright; special friend, Albert Hines; special cousin, Suzanne Hines; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
