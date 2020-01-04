FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Christopher Alendus Gibson will be conducted 1:30 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1372 Pocket Road, Darlington. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Christopher, the son of Beverly (Harry) Charles, II and Gregory Gibson was born May 9, 2000 in Florence County. He died Saturday, December 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at 2039 Sand Pit Rd., Florence.

