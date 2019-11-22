Christopher "Chris" Wallace Worrell, 38, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston, SC. He was born in Florence, the son of Carolyn Wise Worrell and Donald "DW" Alan Worrell. Chris was a 2000 graduate of West Florence High School. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY and from Florence Darlington Tech as a certified pipe welder, where he also taught welding. He loved music, hunting and spending time with his girls. Chris was a true believer in Jesus, his Lord. Chris is survived by his parents; his two beautiful girls; Ella Grace and Evan Elizabeth; step-mother, Karen Worrell; step-brother, Scott Dorton; step-sister, Lauren Dorton; Three aunts, Sandra (David) Benson, Elizabeth (Hal) Fuller and Susan Christi "Aunt Bubbles" (Don) Perry; and uncle, James Wallace Worrell; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church just prior to the service. Flowers are always welcome, but donations to Carolyn or DW would be appreciated to use for the education of Chris's girls.
