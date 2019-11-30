NEW ZION -- Christine Bodiford Osborne, 79, wife of the late William Clyde Osborne, Sr., died Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence.Mrs. Osborne was born on May 21, 1940 in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late Joseph Carl Bodiford and Mary Ruby Baker Bodiford. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, New Zion and was a retired Vocation Specialist with Florence County DSN Board.Surviving are her children, Debbie (Dennis) Roland of Leesburg, GA, Cindy Rhame of Columbia and Billy (April) Osborne of New Zion; special daughter, Adell Smith Barfield of Lake City; grandchildren, Gina Lee, Gracey Osborne, Emma Osborne, Jefferie Barfield and Kristen Barfield; great granddaughter, Allie Lee; great grandsons, Case and Jase Lee. Mrs. Osborne was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Osborne and a brother, Jorell Evans. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at New Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Julie Spears, 1501 Village Plantation, New Zion, SC, 29111.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
