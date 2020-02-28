DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Christine Loretta Jackson Benjamin of Darlington will be 2:00PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Darlington.Interment will follow in Faith Memorial Gardens directed byJordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends at the residence, 204 Steel Mill Road, Darlington.
To plant a tree in memory of Christine Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.