HARTSVILLE -- Funeral services for Christie Marie Moore, age 62, will be held Wednesday at 3:00 at the Chapel Norton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery . Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.Christie was born in Hartsville a daughter of the late Henry Vance and Sadie Yarborough Moore. She was a resident of the Reagan House. She loved music and attending the Hartsville Church Of God where she was a member.Surviving are one sister, Cindy (Jimmy Lee) Evans, Hartsville; one brother, Carl Vance Moore, Hartsville; one sister in law, Debbie Moore, Hartsville; special nieces and nephews, Vance Evans, Rock Hill, Sarah Evans, Hartsville, Carla Byrd, Hartsville, Steven Moore, Hartsville, Danielle Wallace, Mount Airy, N.C., Danny Moore, II, Hartsville, Kim Medley, Darlington and Ted Kelly, Tenn.; Several great nieces and nephews. Christie was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny L. Moore and Leland Moore and one sister, Alice Kelly.The family would like to give a Special Thank You to the staff of the Regan House and Bridge The Gap.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Disablities and Special Needs Board, 201 North Damascus Church Road, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.
