Christie Dore Braun, 70, died suddenly at McLeod Hospital on November 21, 2019. Christie was born on November 14, 1949 in Milwaukee Wisconsin and was the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth Dore. Christie attended schools in Milwaukee and met her husband Gerald while he was studying at Marquette University. Christie and Gerald were married in 1969 and she set up their first home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. During their 29 years in the military, Christie lived in nine states as well as Germany in the 1970s and 1980s and in Panama in the early 90s. In 1997 they moved to Northern Virginia and in 2007, they moved to Florence to be with their daughter and her family.Christie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald (Gerry), her daughter Monica and son-in-law Richard Milling; her two grandchildren Abigail and Hughes, her brother Greg Dore (Edie) of Cleveland Ohio, and two dogs, Coco Chanel and Kaluha.Christie was the consummate military wife and she loved working with soldier's families. She was instrumental in forming several "family support groups" which were especially vital to soldier living overseas. She was also very active in leading volunteers in support of the European American Red Cross as well as forming the nucleus of the Ordinance Ladies Association in Washington DC. Once she moved to Florence in 2007, she prepared monthly meals for the International (Trinidad) Mission for 11 years. She was also the lead organizer for Forest Lake Shores HOA annual neighborhood activities.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Belk Funeral Home, 229 W. Broad St, Darlington South Carolina. Visitation will be at 1 PM, December 3 followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited join in Fellowship at her daughter Monica's home after the service. A private burial will be conducted at the Florence National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to the charity of your choice or your favorite animal shelter.
