Christal Jones King of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of Gloria Jean Myers (James H.) Windham and the late Jack Lane Jones. Christal was the Regional Manager for Volunteers of America and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She loved being a mom to her son, Jackson, and was very supportive in all his extracurricular activities, having been a motocross mom and a team mom to the Sneed Football Team. She was a loving wife and was the greatest mom to Jackson.Surviving in addition to her parents are her loving husband of 16 years, Robert Jeffrey "Robbie" King, her son, Robert Jackson King; her sister, Donna Jones Rotan and her daughter, Haley (Chris) Kessler and their son, Sawyer Kessler; her father and mother in law, Robert "Pete" and Essie King; her sister-in-law, Paula (Burt) Owens, their children, Cristin (Teddy) Allred, Anna Owens and David Owens and their grandchildren, Olivia, Blakey and Owen Allred.A church led memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM just prior to the service at the church.Memorials maybe to set up a scholarship for Jackson King. Checks may be made payable to Robbie King, c/o Cain Calcutt Funeral home, 512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.
