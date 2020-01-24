LAKE CITY -- Chessie Osborne Rogers, 83, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Mrs. Rogers was born on June 3, 1936 in Florence, SC, daughter of the late Wilkes Osborne and Alma McCall Osborne. She was a great cook, a very loving mother, grandmother, wonderful sister and loved by all that knew her. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Rogers, Spencer Rogers and Sandy Rogers; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Marcella Thies. Mrs. Rogers was preceded by a sister, Mattie Osborne; and brothers, Ralph J. Osborne and Jack Carraway.Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM, Sunday at the funeral home prior to the services.
