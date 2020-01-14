Charlotte G. Wise, 95, wife of the late Clifton Fred Wise, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lake City Community Hospital. Mrs. Wise was born on May 2, 1924 in Forgret, VA, daughter of the late Melvin Alexander Sampson, Sr. and Nora Virginia Morris Sampson. She was a member of St. Johns Free Will Baptist Church and loved vegetable gardening, fishing and attending church before her health declined.Surviving are her son, Ronald Fred (Barbara) Wise, Sr. of Pamplico; daughter, Marian W. (Harry) Singletary; grandchildren, Ronald Fred (Laura) Wise, Jr. and Trey (Vickie) Singletary, both of Pamplico and Jeffrey (Becca) Singletary of Scranton; seven great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by a daughter, Eunice Almond; and three brothers and one sister.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at St. Johns Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Pamplico. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the services. Memorials may be made to St. Johns Free Will Baptist Church, 2086 West Myrtle Beach Highway, Pamplico, SC 29583.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
