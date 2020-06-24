FLORENCE -- Charlotte Aiken White, 73, passed away June 23, 2020.A Memorial Service will be Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Due to social distancing the family will observe protocol for speaking to those attending.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonanderson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.