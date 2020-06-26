FLORENCE -- Charloise Lee Wise, 81, wife of the late Bobby Elliott Wise, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.Mrs. Wise was born on March 18, 1939 in Florence County, daughter of the late Troy Lee and Mattie Lee Lee. She attended Unity Christian Fellowship Church and retired as a Seamtress from Avondale Manufacturing. She was a loving, joyous woman who was quick to put you in your place. She had a great biscuits and "Nanner Pudding" recipe. Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Lee Matthews of Florence; step daughters, Sandra (David) Benson, Carolyn Worrell and Elizabeth (Hal) Fuller; grandsons, Mac McDougal of Florence, Adam McDougal of Cartersville, GA; great grandsons, A.J. McDougal; 7 step grands; brother, Pete Lee of Effingham; Daughter-in-law, Rachel Shaw Lee of Timmonsville; a special friend, Emma Williams.Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by a son, Ray Lee; grandson, Christopher Worrell; brothers, JC Lee and Elijah Lee; sisters, Lizzie Lee and Jettie Tedder.Funeral services will be 6:00 PM, Sunday, June28, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Matthews Cemetery, Coward.Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.A special thank you from the family to McLeod Hospice House staff and home nurses. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
