DARLINGTON -- Charles "Charlie" D. Humphries, age 60, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 22nd. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, so seating may be limited.Born in Darlington he is the son of Sherry Weaver Davis and the late Robert D. Humphries. Charlie worked at QVC in Florence and enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and appreciated art.Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Brandi (Ben) Ciccone of Florence, Heather Humphries of Colorado Spring, CO, a granddaughter, Emily Ciccone, two brothers, Robert (Tammy) Humphries of Darlington and John (Paula) Humphries of Lamar and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah "Debbie" Weatherford Humphries.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Humphries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.