LAKE CITY -- Charlie Eugene Fryar died December 11, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Florence, SC to the late Leslie Fontell and Venigee Collins Fryar. He graduated from the Roy Hudgins Academy and attended Florence-Darlington Tech. He was a retired builder and carpenter. Charlie also worked for T.S. Ragsdale and Company. He was a lifelong member of the Lake City First Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Betty Jo Hobbs Fryar of Lake City; his sister, Fontaine F. Knox of Lake City; a brother, Jimmy (Kaye) Brown of Lake City; a very special niece that he considered his daughter, Deborah Lynn K. (Timmy) Lynch of Lake City; a very special granddaughter Sarah Beth Lynch of Lake City; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Franklin Fryar. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel, 136 E. Main St, Olanta SC, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at other times at the old family home, 841 East Main St, Lake City, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Baptist Church, P.O. Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560 or the National Kidney Foundation, 506 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.Floyd Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
