TURBEVILLE -- Charlie "C.W." Matthews, age 74, died March 19, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hicks Hill Cemetery on Old #4 Hwy, Scranton, SC directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta, the family will speak to friends immediately following the service..Born in Sumter County he was a son of the late Foster "Austin" McLendon Matthews and Elise Welch Matthews Woodard. He was a retired superintendent with Grace Construction Company of Florence.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Dalton Matthews.He is survived by two sons, Tim Matthews of Chicago, Ill., Cliff Matthews of Turbeville; three sisters, Evelyn (O'Farrell) Ard of Hemingway, Edna Matthews of Turbeville, Nelma (John) Bazen of Effingham; one brother, Heyward Matthews of Sardis; two grandchildren, Dylan Matthews of Manning, and Cameron Matthews of Stillwater, OK.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charlie Matthews, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 21
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00AM
2:00AM
Beulah FWB PH Church
W. Old #4 Hwy
Scranton, SC 29591
W. Old #4 Hwy
Scranton, SC 29591
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
