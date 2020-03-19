LAKE CITY -- Charles Vanick Kirby, 80, the widower of Betty Margaret Kirby Kirby, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.Mr. Kirby was born the son of Clyde James Kirby and Fannie Mae Godwin Kirby on February 27, 1940 in Florence County. He was the owner and operator of C&J Construction Company. He was a charter member of the Sounds of Victory Holiness Church where he has served faithfully for over 35 years and a former member of Cades Pentecostal Holiness Church. He leaves a Godly legacy as a faithful husband, devoted father and grandfather, cherished brother, and true friend.He leaves behind: two children, John Swain (Cheryl) Kirby and Patsy Ann; four grandchildren, Tabitha (Vance), Tristan, Craig (Jessica), Travis; and five great-grandchildren, Vance "Junior", Damian, Laya, Lonah, and Liam; two brothers, Buck Kirby and Dexter Kirby; two brother-in-laws, Richard Lloyd (Gail) Kirby and Ronald Osborne.He was predeceased by: his parents; two brothers, David Kirby and Carroll Kirby; four brother-in-laws, Manning Kirby, Darvin Kirby, Rudy Allen Kirby, and Roger Dale Kirby; and two sisters-in-laws, Ruby Lee K. Matthews and Barbara Ann K. Osborne.A Home Going Celebration will be 4PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Cades Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery directed by the Hemingway Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.Visitation will be prior the service 1-4PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of Cades PH Church.McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kirby Family.
