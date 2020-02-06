Charles Thomas "Chuck" Dennis, Jr., 68, of Florence, passed away peacefully at McLeod Hospice House on Thursday, January 30, 2020.Mr. Dennis was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Charles Thomas Dennis and Sara Lee "Sally" Clark. He graduated from MUSC in 1978 and retired after 37 years as a pharmacist from CVS Pharmacy. He was an avid USC fan, enjoyed gardening, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence.Surviving are his uncle, Howard Lee Clark of Alexandria, VA and a number of cousins.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Avenue, Florence, SC 29501.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
