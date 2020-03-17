CONWAY Charles Marion Dennis, Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2020.He was the son of the late Horace Wendell Dennis and Maude McKnight Dennis. He served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard for ten years. He was a retired truck driver with Carolina Freightlines. After retirement, he volunteered churchyard maintenance and volunteered at Megg's Exxon.Mr. Dennis was a member of Effingham Presbyterian Church, where he was a former Elder and Deacon, member of Fellowship Sunday School Class, Men of the Church, and Sweetagers. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World, Camp 317.He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Betty Wilson Dennis; two sons, Charles M. Dennis, Jr. (Beth) and David Wilson Dennis (Melissa); grandchildren, Arcissia Herndon and Caleb Boyd; great-grandchildren, Crisslyn, Henley, and Dayton; sisters-in-law, Virginia Dennis and Linda Dennis; and nieces and nephews, Dale Dennis, Sherry Adams, Scott Dennis, and Angela Guffey.He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, R. W. Dennis, Harrylee Dennis, and Wendell Dennis.Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Special thanks to Crescent Hospice and Embrace Hospice House. Special thanks also to a dear friend, Fred Howell, and wonderful caregiver, Shell Jordan.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Effingham Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541; or Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
