TIMMONSVILLE -- Charles Kenneth Lee, 67, passed away on July 6, 2020 after a long illness.Funeral services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity Christian Fellowship Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following COVID Protocol, you may come by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.Mr. Lee was born in Florence County, the son of the late W.K. and Ruby J. Lynch Lee. He was a wood worker for La-Z-Boy for 30 years before retiring. He also worked with Florence School District One for 10 years and also retired. He was a member of Fresh Anointing Ministries. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Eunice McElveen Lee; daughters, Vicki (James) Nesbitt, Michelle (Timothy) Huggins; two brothers, Windell K. (Faye) Lee, Allen (Karen) Lee; one precious grandson, Jacob Nesbitt, who he loved "to the Moon and back" and a special fur baby, "Pee Wee". He is preceded in death by brothers, DuRant, Randelson, Frank and Wayne Lee and a sister, Patsy Welch.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charles Lee, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Unity Christian Fellowship Church
3652 Olanta Highway
Timmonsville, SC 29161
3652 Olanta Highway
Timmonsville, SC 29161
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
