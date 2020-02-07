KINGSTREE -- Charles LaVern "Vern" Shaffer, 91, widower of Catherine T. Shaffer, died on January 28, 2020, at Commander Nursing Center in Florence. Mr. Shaffer was born April 5, 1928, in Redfork, OK, a son of the late Lynford and Lena Lucille Roach Shaffer. He was a 1949 graduate of John Brown University, and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, and served the first two years on the USS Worcester, a light cruiser and flag ship, then having shore duty his last two years, stationed in Norfolk, VA. Mr. Shaffer taught Sunday school, and served as a deacon for many years at various Baptist churches. He worked at the Smithsonian Institution as a Series Design and Production Manager that produced "Serial publications" for the various museums until he retired in 1978. He served two four-year terms on the Board of Trustees for the SC Baptist Courier, serving in 1982-1986, and 1990-1994. He was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church. He was also an artist and a master wood worker. Through the years Vern and his wife, Catherine took great joy in opening and sharing their home with both the adults and youth of their church family. The Easter egg hunts they hosted continue to be one of the favorite memories shared by many who attended.Mr. Shaffer is survived by his sister, Clarissa D. (Richard) Dempsey, of Fredericksburg, VA; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Kevin) Hollowell, Andrew Dempsey, Leigh Ann S. Dunigan, Rebecca Fields, Dena (Fredis) McKnight, Jeffery Tisdale, Chuck (Amary) Tisdale, Kevin Tisdale, and Larry (Jeanne) Tisdale; and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Catherine Tisdale Shaffer, he was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Shaffer, and his sister, Darlene Shaffer. Funeral services will be held 3:00PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Williamsburg Baptist Church, 8378 Hemingway Hwy, Kingstree, SC. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00PM in the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamsburg Baptist Church, c/o Merianne Cowley, 2111 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree, South Carolina, 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
