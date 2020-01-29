Charles Kinston Williams, Sr., 88, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mr. Williams was born a son of the late Pauline Garrison Williams and George Kinston Williams. He was in sales with Lorillard Tobacco Company for 43 years. He was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church and loved woodworking in his retirement.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, L.M. Williams, Willard Williams and Robert C. Williams, and his sister, Mildred Braswell.Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary B. Williams; sons, Charles K. "Ken" Williams, Jr. (Paige) of Florence, and David "Brig" Williams of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Williams of Florence, Harris Williams of Florence, and Ally Williams of Charlotte, NC. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
