FLORENCE -- Charles Van Hartsell, Jr, 69, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.A Private service will be Monday April 20, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Florence Human Society, P O Box 4808 Florence, SC. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hartsell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
