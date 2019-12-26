FLORENCE -- Charles Michael Graham, age 59 of Bellevue Drive, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence.Mr. Graham was born March 29, 1960 in Conway, SC, a son of Rose Nell Graham and the late Charles Rex Graham. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all types of competitive sports. Mr. Graham also liked to travel, enjoyed watersports and working out. He retired from UPS after a long and fulfilling career. Mr. Graham had a very outgoing personality and a great sense of humor. He was predeceased by his brother, Barry Keith Graham.Surviving in addition to his mother are, a daughter, Whitney Lynn Troy (Billy), a sister, Rosanne Moore (Billy Stanley), and a nephew, Hunter Moore.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Billy Stanley officiating.Please sign a guestbook at www.goldifnchfuneralhome.com.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
