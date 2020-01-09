Charles Frank "Chuck" Goode, 60, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mr. Goode was born a son of the late Louise Leitzy Goode and Charles Uriah Goode. He was involved in the transportation industry for years. Mr. Goode is survived by his, wife, Joni Goode; son, Clete Goode; daughters, Brittany Goode and Laura Goode; and grandchildren, Haley Evans, Presley Goode, Lilly Goode and Camden Calcutt. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer shot, killed in traffic stop
-
Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final 'Jeopardy'
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
SCDOT to close lane on I-95 Great Pee Dee River bridge
-
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.