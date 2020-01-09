Charles Frank "Chuck" Goode, 60, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mr. Goode was born a son of the late Louise Leitzy Goode and Charles Uriah Goode. He was involved in the transportation industry for years. Mr. Goode is survived by his, wife, Joni Goode; son, Clete Goode; daughters, Brittany Goode and Laura Goode; and grandchildren, Haley Evans, Presley Goode, Lilly Goode and Camden Calcutt. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Goode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.