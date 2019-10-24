Charles "Charlie" Socorelis, 61, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.Charlie was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late George and Emily Socorelis. When Charlie was 13 he spotted a red drum set in the window of the music store across the street from his parent's restaurant, Carolina Café. His sister Christine co-signed on a loan for Charles to purchase his first drums. Charlie had a passion for music and the drums, and became an accomplished percussionist, which remained a constant in his life. Charlie rocked the East Coast for over a decade and last reunited with the original band, "Bo Black". Members included Steve Anderson, Gus Poulos, Wendell Prosser, and Victor Marlowe, and Carlos Webb. Charlie retired from the band following a hip replacement in 2013. Charlie graduated from Wilson High School in the Class of 1976. He was employed by the Country Club of South Carolina for over 26 years. They weren't co-workers, they were family. They have the flags at the Country Club flying at half mast since his death. Charlie loved his job and the people he worked with. He was an invaluable employee, giving his all to do whatever was asked of him. When Charlie was diagnosed with his illness in March, he chose to keep it private and only sharing his diagnosis with work management and close family. He wanted to work and live each day to its fullest, enjoy family and friends, and his Sunday lunches with the Sharbers and the Herman's. He enjoyed Nascar and football, especially Clemson football. GO TIGERS!!Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Sharon; daughter, Blythe Hilliard (John Cooke) of Florence; sisters, Christine Hurst and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Snipes, both of Florence; grandchildren, Randy Hilliard. Stella Hilliard, and Charli Cooke; special niece, Jamie Livingston (David Hall). The family would like to thank the management and staff at the Country Club of South Carolina for all their compassion, kindness, prayers, and support they have been blessed to receive from them since Charlie started this difficult journey 7 months ago. They would also like to thank Dr. Rao, nurse Amy Thomas, and Laura and Courtney at McLeod Oncology for providing Charlie with the highest quality of care that anyone could hope for.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.If Charlie could ask you to do anything for him, he would ask that you become an organ donor and save a life.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

